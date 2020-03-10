Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

