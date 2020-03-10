Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 34,101 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of EDIT opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

