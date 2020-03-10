Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,232 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $30,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 295.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.