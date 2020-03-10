Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,654 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 302,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.17. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.51 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

