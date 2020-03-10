Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.34 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,628,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673,145 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 442,879 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.