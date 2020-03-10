Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $36,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Baxter International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

