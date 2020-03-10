Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,281 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of TE Connectivity worth $183,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

NYSE:TEL opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

