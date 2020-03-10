Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $210.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $170.08 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

