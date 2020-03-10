Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,147 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of S&P Global worth $192,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,845,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 260,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1,594.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 100,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $242.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

