Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $34,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $11,287,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

