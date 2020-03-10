Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 23,221 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of American Water Works worth $295,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

