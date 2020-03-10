10,934 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 318,316 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock worth $7,056,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.