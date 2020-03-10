Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.20% of Teleflex worth $209,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $334.29 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.35.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

