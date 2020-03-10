Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,958 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.39% of Evergy worth $205,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.