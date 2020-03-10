Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Westrock stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

