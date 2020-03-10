8,520 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 429,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Cfra raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.