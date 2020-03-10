Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 100,879 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,879 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.13. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

