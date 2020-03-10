Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

