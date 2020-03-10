Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.07% of Entergy worth $256,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,636,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,088,000 after acquiring an additional 143,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

