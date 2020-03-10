Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.