5,112 Shares in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

