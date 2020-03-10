Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,835,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.