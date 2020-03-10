Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Eversource Energy worth $236,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,088,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 288,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

