Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $101,082,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

CPRI stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

