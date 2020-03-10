CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,194,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,425 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of CIT Group worth $282,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 286,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 211,878 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,141,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,300,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CIT Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 122,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

