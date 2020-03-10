Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.20% of W W Grainger worth $218,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.67 and its 200 day moving average is $309.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.