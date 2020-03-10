Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CubeSmart by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $36.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.