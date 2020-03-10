5,680 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Purchased by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.