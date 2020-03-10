Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.