Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Motco increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

