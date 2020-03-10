Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 26.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of RTLR opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.

