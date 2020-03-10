8,119 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

