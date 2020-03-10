Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 41.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

