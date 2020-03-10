Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445,302 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

MU opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

