Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of German American Bancorp. worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem bought 2,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 783 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,855 shares of company stock worth $87,138 in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

