Citigroup Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESGR. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.20 and a twelve month high of $213.99.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

