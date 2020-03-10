Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 10,214 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

