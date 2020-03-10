Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,956 Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $625.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

