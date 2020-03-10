Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $195.82 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up about 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Northern Trust worth $195,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,215,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.