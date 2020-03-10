Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

