Citigroup Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $16,487,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,882,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $172.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

