Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,002,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

