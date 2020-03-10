Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,648 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

