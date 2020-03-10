Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

