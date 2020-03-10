Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,331 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rattler Midstream LP
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rattler Midstream LP
8,119 Shares in EPR Properties Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC
8,119 Shares in EPR Properties Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital Inc
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital Inc
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc.
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc.
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in German American Bancorp., Inc.
Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in German American Bancorp., Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd.
Citigroup Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report