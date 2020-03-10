Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,331 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

