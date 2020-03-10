Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after buying an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

