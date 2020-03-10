Citigroup Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.