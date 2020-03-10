iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

