Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,139 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

