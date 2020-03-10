Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.